Solid Blues overcome Chiefs in pre-season hit out

The Blues have started 2018 as they mean to go on, beating the Chiefs 45-19 in a pre-season match in Te Kuiti.

Stephen Perofeta of the Blues charges forward during a Super Rugby pre-season match between the Chiefs and the Blues in Te Kuiti. Source: Getty

The two northern-most New Zealand Super Rugby teams dealt with the cobwebs in a typical pre-season affair played in warm conditions.

Tana Umaga's Blues were the more cohesive outfit, scoring five of the their seven tries in the second half after the scores were locked 14-14 at the main break.

Both teams were understrength and changed multiple times throughout the four quarters.

Athletic teenage lock Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa scored two tries for a Blues side who have brought up the rear among Kiwi teams in recent Super Rugby seasons.

The Chiefs, under new head coach Colin Cooper, appeared rusty at times, failing to gel as the personnel changes kept coming in the second half.