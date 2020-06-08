Sold out Eden Park 'what we dreamed of', says Blues coach

The Blues are relishing their return to Super Rugby action, taking the field in front of a packed Eden Park to face the Hurricanes this afternoon.

After yesterday's confirmation of a sell out, Eden Park will be a full house for Super Rugby for the first time since 2005 - that match coincidentally also against the Hurricanes.

However the significance of this afternoon's clash certainly outweighs that 2005 encounter, with New Zealand able to welcome crowds back into sporting events.

Coach Leon MacDonald - the man currently tasked with seeing the Blues return to the glory days where a sold out Eden Park was a more common occurrence - says that his side are itching to get out and play in front of 43,000 fans.

"It's an exciting opportunity," MacDonald told Stuff.

"They're going to be primarily Blues people in the stadium. It's what we dreamed of at the start of the year.

"We're using it to our advantage. Hopefully we'll see a lot of Blues jerseys and flags and that's going to give us the energy to put a performance in."