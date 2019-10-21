'So proud of my team' - Jamie Joseph reflects on Japan's historic World Cup

Jamie Joseph has thanked his Japan side, after their exit from the Rugby World Cup, losing 26-3 in their quarter-final against South Africa.

Joseph's Brave Blossoms are the first Asian side to make it through to the final stages of a Rugby World Cup, the coach emotional after the final whistle in Tokyo.

"I'm just so proud of my team," Joseph said.

Joseph continued to praise his side's efforts even when the game had slipped out of their hands.

"The courage, the tenacity and certainly the determination.

"I really have to take my hat off to the team."