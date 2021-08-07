Smith reveals why he didn't lead out ABs in 100th Test

Reaching 100 Tests for the All Blacks is no easy feat - in fact, only 10 players have ever done it - so the rare occasion is usually a big one when it comes around.

That is, unless you're Aaron Smith.

Smith became the 10th All Black and first Māori to reach 100 Test caps in tonight's 33-25 win over the Wallabies at Eden Park.

However, unlike many before him, Smith opted not to run out first tonight when the team took the field, instead taking his regular place behind captain Sam Whitelock.

The veteran halfback said he made that call, telling Whitelock at their warm-up earlier today he wanted to keep things "normal".

"I didn't want to run out first because this team means more to me than doing that," Smith said.

"Sam's the captain and he runs out first.

"I wanted it to be as normal as possible... that decision was easy."

Aaron Smith dons his 100th Test cap. Source: Photosport

On top of that, Smith said leading the haka was more than enough of an honour for him.

"For me, the celebration only comes after when the whistle goes and the ball has been kicked off - that's when you've played 100 games.

"The jersey demands that you put it first always and that's what I wanted to do tonight."

The 32-year-old admitted the moment was a dream come true though.

"It's a bit surreal that it's happened," he said.

"I can remember by first Test here in 2012 and it's just flown by. I was sitting in my room today having a think around the fact it's actually here and it was the number I was trying not to think about for so long.