Smiling Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'was sleep talking the lineout moves' when the pair roomed together

Big brother and fellow All Black Beauden Barrett has shared how seriously his little brother Scott is taking this weekend’s game by revealing he talks about lineout moves in his sleep.

The pair have been sharing a room, the first time since 2002, and Beauden says his brother has been sleep talking.

“He’s clearly got his rugby cap on because the other night he was sleep talking and he was calling out the lineout moves.”

With a big semi-final against England looming this weekend for the pair, Beauden was asked at a media conference today whether the brothers have been talking about the game while room sharing.

“To be fair I haven’t been talking too much footy with him. We’re keeping it pretty causal as we like to do.

“And the end of the day he’s my brother we are in Tokyo so when it’s time to talk rugby it’s usually around the rugby fields or in meetings.

"We don’t like to talk about it all the time.”

It will be a big weekend for the brothers with Scott Barrett called in to start in the loose forwards ahead of Sam Cane and Beauden at 15.

Their younger brother Jodie is on the bench.