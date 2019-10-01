SKY retains Super Rugby and All Blacks rights until 2025

New Zealand broadcaster SKY has confirmed this morning they have retained the rights to both the All Blacks and Super Rugby matches until 2025, while promising to deliver streaming and free-to-air rugby content.

The broadcaster announced the new deal on the New Zealand Stock Exchange website which will also see New Zealand Rugby become a five per cent shareholder.

The broadcast rights include exclusive coverage of all Investec Rugby Championship, Steinlager Series, Investec Super Rugby, Mitre 10 Cup and all New Zealand’s other domestic competitions and is understood to have been worth a reported $400 million.

SKY said it will also make "a record investment in New Zealand and SANZAAR rugby".

"The deeper partnership between NZR and Sky cements the shared commitment to nurture and grow the game in New Zealand at all levels," SKY said in its release.

Free content will be screened on Prime.

It comes after rivals Spark Sport secured the rights to Blacks Caps matches in New Zealand including domestic cricket, with some T20 matches to be shown on TVNZ.