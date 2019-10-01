TODAY |

SKY retains Super Rugby and All Blacks rights until 2025

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Media

New Zealand broadcaster SKY has confirmed this morning they have retained the rights to both the All Blacks and Super Rugby matches until 2025, while promising to deliver streaming and free-to-air rugby content.

The broadcaster announced the new deal on the New Zealand Stock Exchange website which will also see New Zealand Rugby become a five per cent shareholder.

The broadcast rights include exclusive coverage of all Investec Rugby Championship, Steinlager Series, Investec Super Rugby, Mitre 10 Cup and all New Zealand’s other domestic competitions and is understood to have been worth a reported $400 million.

SKY said it will also make "a record investment in New Zealand and SANZAAR rugby".

"The deeper partnership between NZR and Sky cements the shared commitment to nurture and grow the game in New Zealand at all levels," SKY said in its release.

Free content will be screened on Prime. 

It comes after rivals Spark Sport secured the rights to Blacks Caps matches in New Zealand including domestic cricket, with some T20 matches to be shown on TVNZ.

Spark Sport also won the rights to this year's Rugby World Cup.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: The euphoric moment Japan seal historic win over Scotland to reach RWC quarter-finals
2
'It's pushing our hotel around' - All Black captures raw power of Typhoon Hagibis
3
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
4
Manu Samoa vow to defend Bundee Aki from RWC ban after red card - 'We'll do everything we possibly can'
5
Spark Sport's team of the RWC 2019 so far
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:30

Watch: The euphoric moment Japan seal historic win over Scotland to reach RWC quarter-finals

Reece Hodge chasing Wallabies return as his suspension ends
00:17

Tonga give retiring captain the perfect send-off with win over USA

Canterbury break Harbour hearts in Shield challenge after match-winning 82nd minute try