SKY to reportedly secure rights for All Blacks, Super Rugby in deal worth $400 million

SKY TV will reportedly pay $400 million to secure the rights for all All Blacks and Super Rugby matches until 2025.

New Zealand Rugby had advised SKY of their winning bid, the NZ Herald reported.

SKY’s director of sport Tex Teixeira would not comment about the report when contacted by the newspaper.

The deal includes All Black Tests, the Rugby Championships and Mitre 10 Cup.

News of SKY’s deal with SAANZAR comes after Spark secured the rights to Blacks Caps matches in New Zealand including domestic cricket, with T20 matches to be shown on TVNZ.

SKY’s share price dropped by 18 cents to a record low of 87 cents on the NZX this morning after news that the cricket rights had gone to Spark and TVNZ.

SKY had been the broadcast home of cricket in New Zealand since 1995.

