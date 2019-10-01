TODAY |

SKY to reportedly secure rights for All Blacks, Super Rugby in deal worth $400 million

1 NEWS
SKY TV will reportedly pay $400 million to secure the rights for all All Blacks and Super Rugby matches until 2025.

New Zealand Rugby had advised SKY of their winning bid, the NZ Herald reported.

SKY’s director of sport Tex Teixeira would not comment about the report when contacted by the newspaper.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tech expert Paul Brislen talked about what to expect after Spark Sport gaining New Zealand cricket coverage rights from Sky TV. Source: Breakfast

The deal includes All Black Tests, the Rugby Championships and Mitre 10 Cup.

News of SKY’s deal with SAANZAR comes after Spark secured the rights to Blacks Caps matches in New Zealand including domestic cricket, with T20 matches to be shown on TVNZ.

SKY’s share price dropped by 18 cents to a record low of 87 cents on the NZX this morning after news that the cricket rights had gone to Spark and TVNZ.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As with the Rugby World Cup, TVNZ will serve as the telecom’s free-to-air partner. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

SKY had been the broadcast home of cricket in New Zealand since 1995.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David White acknowledged NZC's partnership with SKY but believes this is the best move for the game’s future. Source: 1 NEWS

Spark Spark is showing the ongoing Rugby World Cup in Japan, with some matches being screened by TVNZ. 

Source: 1 NEWS
