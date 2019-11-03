Siya Kolisi hoists Webb Ellis Cup for roaring crowds as Springboks begin Pretoria World Cup parade

South Africa's world cup-winning rugby team were starting a five-day, cross-nation tour on Thursday to take the trophy to the people.

The Springboks beat England in Saturday's final in Japan to clinch a third World Cup title.

The triumph under Siya Kolisi, the Springboks' first black captain, has been hailed as an important morale-booster for the country.

A quarter of a century after breaking free of apartheid, and 24 years after the Springboks won the Cup for the first time in front of then-president Nelson Mandela, South Africa's progress is still undermined by significant social problems.

Whether or not this Springboks feat has any tangible effect on solving those issues, it has clearly sparked renewed optimism and unity in a country fractured by racism and violence, and a new democracy still struggling to find its feet.

The 2019 Springboks will pay homage to Mandela, who died in 2013, by taking their tour to his old street, Vilakazi Street, in Soweto.

