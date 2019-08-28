Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad

Six unselected All Blacks have been included in an Australian media outlet's "Snub XV" squad for this year's Rugby World Cup.

With all the rosters confirmed for this year's tournament, Fox Sports named their team of unlucky stars they believe "would beat most teams on the planet".

"The best rugby players on Earth are about to do battle at the World Cup in Japan but there is some great talent that can count themselves desperately unlucky to only make our 'Snub XV'."

Three All Blacks have been named in the starting XV with a further three named on the bench. England are the next biggest contributer with four players while Ireland is close behind on three.

In the front row, Owen Franks was named at tighthead prop with Fox Sports calling the two-time World Cup winner a "shock omission".

Liam Squire was selected at blindside flanker, although they emphasised he wasn't a true "snub" after making himself unavailable for initial selection as he made the courageous decision to put his mental health first.

The other starting All Black is Ngani Laumape in the midfield who Fox Sports noted "a lack of positional versatility counted against him".

On the bench, hooker Nathan Harris, prop Karl Tu'inukuafe and loose forward Vaia Fifita were also named.

Other Kiwi-affiliated players included in the side were NZ-born Dylan Hartley and Ben Te'o [both England] as well as former Crusaders No.8 Pete Samu [Wallabies].

Snub XV

15. Tom Banks [Australia]

14. Teddy Thomas [France]

13. Huw Jones [Scotland]

12. Ngani Laumape [New Zealand]

11. Santiago Cordero [Argentina]

10. Danny Cipriani [England]

9. Danny Care [England]

8. Facunda Isa [Argentina]

7. Jordi Murphy [Ireland]

6. Liam Squire [New Zealand]

5. Felix Lambey [France]

4. Devin Toner [Ireland]

3. Owen Franks [New Zealand]

2. Dylan Hartley [England]

1. Jack McGrath [Ireland]

