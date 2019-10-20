Sir Steve Hansen weighs in on Silver Lake spat — 'Stop airing all the dirty laundry in public'

All Blacks coaching great Sir Steve Hansen has added his own two cents to the ongoing debate between New Zealand Rugby and the Players’ Association, telling them to keep matters private.

Source: 1 NEWS

Discussions about the potential Silver Lake deal between the two parties have become increasingly worse recently, with NZR recently claiming the NZRPA are looking to “destroy” the opportunity.

Hansen told Stuff such disputes should remain behind closed doors.

"I just wish they would stop airing all their dirty laundry in public, and sit down and get together and talk about it," Stuff reported Hansen as saying.

"There's no point in arguing with each other publicly. Get everybody in the room and say, 'OK, let's sort it out.'

"The players are only sticking up for what they believe in, so you have got to give them a tick.

"And the rugby union are trying to get some extra money in the game, so you have got to give them a tick."

NZR have offered to meet the NZRPA later this week to discuss the Forsyth Barr proposal for a public share float they unveiled last week.

Hansen encouraged NZR to consider the alternative proposal, which would see a five per cent stake in NZR sold to the New Zealand public by way of an initial public offering on the NZX.

"Clearly one party doesn't feel like they are being listened to,” Hansen said.

"If that's the case, then you are going to have people who are going to be grumpy.

"Everyone needs to change their attitude a bit and go, 'We are in this together and let's sort out the best possible thing we can do for New Zealand rugby.'

"And that is all everybody really wants."

Hansen is the latest rugby great to voice his thoughts on the matter after former captain Richie McCaw shared his thoughts last week as well.

Speaking to NZME, McCaw said he was left uncertain by NZR's "take it or leave it" approach to the Silver Lake deal, and said NZR should not be afraid to consider alternatives.

“Being told [by NZ Rugby] that's the only option and we take it or leave it does make you wonder. I can see how a whole lot of money coming in would make people feel pretty excited about it.

"But when you talk with people about private equity, the feedback I get is to be very careful, that you have to understand the motivation, which is to make money off it. Straight away that scares me.