TODAY |

Sir Michael Jones hails Brodie Retallick, puts him in same category as Sir Colin Meads

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Sir Michael Jones has hailed Chiefs and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick as one of the best to ever pull on the famous black jersey, comparing him to the legendary Sir Colin Meads.

Retallick today signed a new contract with New Zealand Rugby, one that will see him play two seasons in Japan after this year's World Cup, returning in mid-2021 until the end of 2023.

World Player of the Year in 2014 and a World Cup winner in 2015, he is widely regarded as one of the best locks in the game.

Sir Michael, speaking at Eden Park as it was announced the venue would host Tonga, Fiji and Samoa in warm-up matches for this year's World Cup, said New Zealand Rugby, of which he was on the board, had to innovate to keep its best players.

That included offering players the chance to earn well overseas and experience other cultures.

Seen as one of rugby's best back-rowers, Sir Michael said Retallick, 28, was treading new ground for locks.

"He's a very very special player," he said.

"We've been very privileged and blessed as New Zealand Rugby and as All Blacks to have great locks throughout the ages.

"Sir Colin Meads was the pinnacle, and there's a lot about Brodie that speaks about a modern-day Sir Colin. The ruggedness, the toughness, the mental resilience and the way he's come back from injury.

"He's a true professional." 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Sir Michael says Retallick is one of the greatest players he has ever seen. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Rugby
    All Blacks
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:17
    The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.
    ‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks
    2
    Samoa's Danny Tusitala celebrates his try with teammates
    Fiji, Tonga and Samoa to play RWC warm-up matches at Eden Park
    3
    Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
    Tohu Harris declares himself out of Kiwis contention to face Tonga
    4
    1 NEWS
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    5
    Sir Michael says Retallick is one of the greatest players he has ever seen.
    Sir Michael Jones hails Brodie Retallick, puts him in same category as Sir Colin Meads
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    The Hurricanes star made his comeback after a shoulder injury last year.

    Shoulder injury ends Nehe Milner-Skudder's time with Hurricanes

    00:48
    Jack Debreczeni will face his old side in Super Rugby this weekend.

    'If we win, we go through' - Rebels out to end Chiefs' season
    00:49
    Out since last November, the Black Ferns Sevens star's return is on track.

    Portia Woodman 'taking it as I go' ahead of injury comeback
    00:34
    Assistant coach Glenn Delaney confirmed the All Blacks fullback will play this weekend.

    Ben Smith to return for Highlanders' crunch clash with Waratahs