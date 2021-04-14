Sir Bryan Williams reflects on 'emotional journey' to making Pacific Super Rugby dream come true

For Sir Bryan Williams, today's announcement of two Pacific teams joining the likes of the Crusaders and Blues next year in a professional competition has been a moment 25 years in the making.

The All Blacks great was part of this afternoon's media conference confirming Moana Pasifika and Fijian Dura would join a new competition in 2022 alongside New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby teams and he was quick to let his pride show.

"I'm absolutely chuffed," Sir Bryan said immediately after stepping up to the media scrum's microphones.

He raised his hands in triumph, had a big grin on his face and his energy was met by cheers and applause from those in attendance.

During his speech, he reflected on the long journey it had been to make today's announcement happen after being forced to watch the Pacific be exiled from professional competitions like Super Rugby, some of which happened while he was coaching the Samoa national team.

After the formalities, he told 1 NEWS that journey was an emotional one.

"We've had to come through a few hoops and over a few hurdles but nothing good comes unless you go through a bit of pain," Sir Bryan said.

Moana Pasifika's inclusion in a new competition has been rumoured for months, gaining traction after the Pacific franchise played the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton in an exhibition match last year.

It was one of the few rugby games to have a packed out crowd in 2020 with Covid-19 still restricting many fans from attending matches or games being able to even go ahead all together.

Funnily enough though, Sir Bryan said the pandemic may have had a role in today's announcement with NZR stating the new competition will feature just New Zealand, Australia and the two Pacific teams, meaning travel to South Africa and Argentina will no longer be on the cards.

The move makes sense tactically for both unions with a trans-Tasman bubble imminent and both South Africa and Argentina still struggling with Covid-19. But it also will benefit players who no longer need dreaded long flights and weeks away from their families.

"Covid in a strange way has probably given us this opportunity," he told 1 NEWS.

"The travel factor in the old competition, and I was part of it for a couple of years when I coached the Hurricanes, is absolutely exhausting. I don't know how the players have been able to do it."

Sir Bryan added he expects Pacific talent to be on display right from the get-go - both on the field and in the coaches' box - and hopes to take some of that back to the islands as soon as possible.

"We hope games will take place in Nuku'alofa and Apia," he said.