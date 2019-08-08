TODAY |

Sir Brian Lochore's son delivers heartwarming speech at dad's funeral, and shares brilliant anecdote about Sir Graham Henry

Sir Brian Lochore's son has delivered an emotional speech honouring his father at this afternoon's funeral service in Masterton that was full of laughs and the odd tear.

David Lochore, with his twin sisters Sandra and Joanne either side of him for support, spoke about his father's love for rugby and farming.

There was one topic, however, that couldn't be beat.

"Nothing in BJ's life could compare to his passion for his grandchildren or their passion for him.

"He was their mentor, he was their confidante, he took delight in watching their sporting pursuits, he teased them, he was the butt of their jokes and they his, he had advice for them if they needed it or wanted it but mostly he was their mate.

"He was granddad BJ."

David said while many would remember him for his rugby achievements, Sir Brian's family would remember for his love of food, his wisdom and his one-track mind that was a "direct throwback to the caveman".

"He could roll his motorbike on himself while grappling a sheep in a flat paddock and not lose his grip on the animal.

"He was able to pull a stupid face at his granddaughter whilst driving his motorbike into the side of his own ute where he had just recently parked it.

"Just this summer, a wayward pump hose snaking around on the ground under pressure caught so much of his attention that on the fifth attempt he tackled it, drenching himself and half filling his ute with water in process.

"Many of us would've taken the easy option and simply turned the pump switch off but not our BJ.

"That's not how he was made up."

Source: 1 NEWS
