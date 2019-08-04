Sir Brian Lochore's family release details of All Blacks great's funeral

Details for Sir Brian Lochore's funeral have been released by his heartbroken family after the All Black great's passing over the weekend.

Sir Brian's family have confirmed a service will be held this Thursday at 1pm at Memorial Park on Dixon Street in Masterton.

"The family thank the numerous doctors and medical staff who tried so hard and gave exceptional care," the family said in a statement.

"Brian led a life that was full. The family are very proud of all he achieved, and their hearts are breaking at this time of loss as Brian still had so much to give."

Sir Brian's death was announced late Saturday evening after it was revealed two months ago he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Since his death, tributes have flooded in from near and far as both the rugby community and wider public mourn the 1987 World Cup winning coach.

Current coach Steve Hansen was one of many to give his condolences to Sir Brian's family.

"It’s with great sadness that we have heard that one of New Zealand’s tallest kauri has fallen," Hansen said.

"Sir Brian Lochore is one of of the most respected men in New Zealand, not only in rugby but all facets of New Zealand life, as well as being hugely respected and held in high regard around the world.