Sir Brian Lochore diagnosed with bowel cancer - 'He's in relatively good health at the moment'

Former All Black Sir Brian Lochore has been diagnosed with bowel cancer this week.

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew confirmed the news in a statement this afternoon, saying his thoughts are with Sir Brian and his family at this tough time.

"Sir Brian Lochore has this week received some upsetting news about his health. Medical professionals have confirmed that Sir Brian has bowel cancer. He is in relatively good health at the moment, and he will undergo treatment soon.

"While Brian and Pam are grateful and appreciate the support of their close friends, they have asked for privacy as they focus on his treatment and recovery."

Sir Brian represented the All Blacks 25 times between 1964 and 1971.

The 78-year-old then went on to be a selector for the All Blacks in 1983 before taking over as coach and guiding the side to their first World Cup in 1987.

South Canterbury captain Andrew Scarlet receives the Lochore Cup Source: Photosport
