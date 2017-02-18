Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse
Source:
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.
Source: 1 NEWS
Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.
Source: 1 NEWS
The eldest of the Lauaki children delivered a touching tribute to her brother at his funeral in Auckland today.
Source: 1 NEWS
Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influence of the former All Black on their children.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top