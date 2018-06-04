 

'That singing post-operation must have done wonders!' SBW pinpoints vocal skills as key to rapid recovery

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams says he feels blessed to return to training so quickly after his recent knee surgery, pinpointing his singing as the medicine behind his miraculous recovery.

Williams underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee two weeks ago after he aggravated an old injury during the All Blacks' final team camp before the three-Test series against France.

However, the 32-year-old was back out and running with teammates a mere 12 days after the operation.

"What a blessing to be back a little earlier than anticipated," he said on social media.

The cross-code star is expected to available for NZ’s third Test against France in Dunedin.
Williams went viral after the surgery thanks to a video he shared which saw him serenade hospital staff while still under the influence of medication.

He said the singing was his secret medicine to recovering so fast.

"That singing post operation must have done wonders on the knee... nah jokes too far," he said.

"Really enjoying my role helping my AB brothers prepare this week. Lessss Goooooooo!!"

Williams is not expected to participate in the series but will remain with the team to help the midfield.

