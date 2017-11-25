 

Simplicity key to last Test win in northern hemisphere tour: All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock

The All Blacks can prove once and for all that no player is indispensable if they end their mercurial season on a successful note in Cardiff.

Whitelock will become the 69th All Blacks captain in tomorrow's Test against Wales in Cardiff.
Source: 1 NEWS

On the other hand, Wales can add damage to a New Zealand reputation that has been slightly tarnished this year if they secure a first victory over the All Blacks since 1953 in front of 75,000 people at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Despite having two losses and a draw to their name in 2017, the world champions can still complete an unbeaten tour of Europe if they see off Warren Gatland's injury-hit seventh-ranked outfit.

Scotland played well above their station last week and nearly toppled the tourists, who are limping to the finish line and must cope without skipper Kieran Read, probably their most important player.

A virtual ever-present during Steve Hansen's ultra-successful reign as coach, veteran Read was dearly missed when he exited soon after halftime in the Test win over France in Paris this month.

The All Blacks looked rudderless as the French surged back into the contest, raising questions over their leadership depth.

Sam and Luke Whitelock will take the field in the black jersey together for the first time against Wales.
Source: 1 NEWS

First-time captain Sam Whitelock takes the reins at short notice, with younger brother Luke to wear Read's No.8 jersey in his maiden Test start, as well as call the lineouts.

It's another patched-up team, with up to eight first-choice players missing.

It's also something they've become used to.

Whitelock senior, who succeeded Read as Crusaders skipper to magnificent effect this year, knows the importance of keeping it simple for his young team-mates.

It is effort, not trickery, the 29-year reckons holds the key to extending their winning run over Wales to 30 Tests.

"It's about making sure the messages are nice and clear and sticking to what the important ones are," Whitelock said.

"And if I'm playing well, and doing my personal stuff well, leading is quite easy."

For the Whitelocks, the Test carries extra resonance.

It's their first together and comes 64 years after their grandfather, Canterbury lock Nelson Dalzell, was in the last All Blacks team to lose to Wales.

"It's something Luke and I are probably aware of more than anyone else. It would be nice not to be like him," Whitelock said of Dalzell.

"I know my parents are going to be in the stands and they'll be quite emotional. But the best thing for us is we're doing what we love, so it's nice and easy."

Of some concern to anxious New Zealand supporters could be the makeup of the officials.

Wayne Barnes has the whistle and could potentially oversee a fifth All Blacks defeat. The most recent came in last month's loss to Australia in Brisbane.

One of the assistant referees is Frenchman Jerome Garces, who oversaw the confusing end to the drawn third Test against the British and Irish Lions - the result that will probably come to define New Zealand's season.

