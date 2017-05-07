 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


The silky skilled Ioane brothers too hot to handle for the Waratahs as the Blues continue their winning form in Sydney

share

Source:

AAP

New Zealand's worst remains a class above Australia's best after the Blues dealt the NSW Waratahs' finals hopes a hammer blow with a 40-33 Super Rugby triumph in Sydney.

The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.
Source: SKY

A week after keeping Australia's conference-leading Brumbies tryless in Canberra, the Blues buried the Waratahs with a first-half blitz at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

The match was all but over after the Aucklanders led 26-0 at the break before the Waratahs mounted a spirited fightback to claim a precious bonus point at the death.

"Great fight, but not enough. Two different 40s there, which is quite frustrating," rued Waratahs skipper Michael Hooper.

Despite sitting last in the cut-throat New Zealand conference, the Blues extended the Kiwi dominance over Australian opposition to 17 wins from as many trans-Tasman encounters in 2017.

With a horror draw to come plus a bye and no opportunity to make inroads next week, the Waratahs are four competition points adrift of the Brumbies after suffering four straight home defeats for the first time in five years.

Israel Folau broke the longest tryscoring drought of his five-year Super Rugby career with a second-half double, but the superstar fullback's first strikes in seven games were too little too late for the Waratahs.

The younger Ioane brother was at his scintillating best, slicing and dicing the Waratahs in the Blues' 40-33 win.
Source: SKY

The damage was done in a dismal first half.

Starved of possession, the Waratahs wasted virtually any ball they had with fundamental errors.

They knocked on, conceded turnovers, gave away scrum penalties on their own feed, kicked out on the full or simply kicked the ball away despite only having it for barely 20 per cent of the half.

The Waratahs were also punished for their ill-discipline, with five-eighth Piers Francis nailing four penalty goals and also converting the Blues' both first-half tries.

The Waratahs spent much of the week working on their one-on-one defence but it didn't help Folau, Ned Hanigan or Tolu Latu as winger Reiko Ioane beat all three in a slashing 50-metre strike for the Blues' first five-pointer.

It was hard to know whether disgruntled fans were filing out of the ground or just to the bar after Blues lock Scott Scrafton strolled over a minute before halftime to give his side a huge head-start.

Folau crossed two minutes in to the second half before Latu briefly raised hopes of the Waratahs pulling off their greatest-ever comeback win.

Alas, Ioane's second of the night, quickly followed by another from his brother Akira in the 66th minute blew the Blues' lead back out to 40-12.

Late tries to Bernard Foley, Folau and prop Paddy Ryan after the siren secured the Waratahs' bonus point.

"(I'm) certainly really proud with the fight in the second half," said Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson.

"There's no question, when we find ourselves in this situation, this team fights and that's a really excellent quality of this team.

"The disappointing aspect is we are giving up leads in those starts and that is terribly frustrating."

Related

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

00:20
2
Just like his dad and former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, Jordan proved he has a tonne of raw power after he sent Nigel Elliot flying.

Watch: BOOM! Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

00:24
3
The Romanian heavyweight says he saw the fight "much, much closer" than the judges.

As it happened: Frustrated Joseph Parker retains WBO title after unanimous decision win over Cojanu

00:20
4
He may not be as clinical with his punches as his brother, but John showed early he has the same aggression in the ring as him.

Watch: John Parker ignites in opening moments of heavyweight bout with wild flurry of haymakers

00:30
5
The younger Ioane brother was at his scintillating best, slicing and dicing the Waratahs in the Blues' 40-33 win.

As it happened: Blues survive late comeback from the Waratahs in Sydney to continue winning form

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ