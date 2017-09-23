Silky Richie Mo'unga slices through North Harbour to score as Canterbury claim top-of-the-table duel

Canterbury have stayed top of the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership table, with a strong second half performance blowing away North Harbour 41-28 victory in Albany this afternoon.

Hosts Harbour started the match in style, with skipper Matt Duffie scoring after just two minutes, before Richie Mo'unga hit back for Canterbury.

Tries to Gerard Cowley-Tuioti and Harrison Groundwater meant that Harbour headed into the break as 21-10 leaders.

It was in the second spell however, that Canterbury came to life, with two tries from Tim Bateman and Mitchell Drummond in the space of three minutes putting the visitors in the driver's seat.

Josh McKay would score next for Canterbury, before Drummond added his second to seal the match.