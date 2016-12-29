Shredded Sonny Bill Williams offers followers advice as he steps up recovery

Source:
Sonny Bill Williams has given his followers some advice to live by as he builds into a huge 2017 season.
Sonny Bill Williams working out
Source: Twitter/Sonny Bill Williams
The injured All Black posted a picture to Twitter telling his fans to be around positivity in their lives.
"I love being around positive people, choose ur friends wisely as we are a product of our environment," Williams tweeted.
The All Blacks midfielder has been out of action since picking up an injury playing sevens at the Rio Olympics earlier in 2016.
