 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Shredded Sonny Bill Williams offers followers advice as he steps up recovery

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sonny Bill Williams has given his followers some advice to live by as he builds into a huge 2017 season.

Sonny Bill Williams working out

Sonny Bill Williams working out

Source: Twitter/Sonny Bill Williams

The injured All Black posted a picture to Twitter telling his fans to be around positivity in their lives.

"I love being around positive people, choose ur friends wisely as we are a product of our environment," Williams tweeted.

The All Blacks midfielder has been out of action since picking up an injury playing sevens at the Rio Olympics earlier in 2016.

The All Blacks star continues to work hard on his recovery after suffering a serious Achilles injury at the Rio Olympics.
Source: Breakfast

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

00:18
2
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
3
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

4
The Black Caps skipper gets asked about the tweet aimed at New Zealand just hours after it was posted.

'There's no fear' - Aussies thrilled with Brisbane Heat captain McCullum

00:28
5
1NEWS’s Andrew Saville was at Auckland International Airport to welcome one of the game’s greats.

'I'm excited to be here' – Serena Williams gives her first Kiwi interview

00:35
Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

'We've contacted Federer, Nadal and Novak' – another tennis superstar could be heading to ASB Classic

Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.

ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.

00:31
Rolleston says "I have angels watching over me" after the crash near Opotiki in July.

Video: 'I feel blessed to live another day' – Boy star James Rolleston speaks after harrowing July car crash

"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking," the actor says five months on from the serious crash.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ