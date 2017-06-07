'It shows the hunger that he's got' - Tana Umaga hails game-breaker SBW after Blues edge Lions

After his pivotal performance in the Blues' 22-16 win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park, Sonny Bill Williams has been praised by his coach for his impact on the side.

Williams shone in the Blues' victory, scoring one try and assisting Ihaia West's winner as his name continues to be linked with a return to the international fold.

"Every week he's gotten better and better, we saw again a step up in that," Umaga said.

"I think it also shows the hunger that he's got to play at the top level."

"It was very good for us, so it's got to be pleasing for the All Blacks."