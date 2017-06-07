 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'It shows the hunger that he's got' - Tana Umaga hails game-breaker SBW after Blues edge Lions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

After his pivotal performance in the Blues' 22-16 win over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park, Sonny Bill Williams has been praised by his coach for his impact on the side.

The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

Williams shone in the Blues' victory, scoring one try and assisting Ihaia West's winner as his name continues to be linked with a return to the international fold.

"Every week he's gotten better and better, we saw again a step up in that," Umaga said.

"I think it also shows the hunger that he's got to play at the top level."

"It was very good for us, so it's got to be pleasing for the All Blacks."

Williams could be one of a few Blues players expecting a phone call from Steve Hansen when the All Blacks squad is named tomorrow.

Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.
Source: SKY
The Blues first-five came off the bench to score the game winner at Eden Park. And what a beauty it was!
Source: SKY
Both players had nights to remember in the 22-16 victory over the Lions at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


00:29
2
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try

00:30
3
Blues perform He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many) haka in memory of fallen players, Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.

Watch: Blues honour Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu with emotional haka before giving the Lions a lesson in how to score tries

00:30
4
Team NZ capsize during America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda.

Video: 'That is a shocking sight' - the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nosedived in Bermuda

00:29
5
The Blues first-five came off the bench to score the game winner at Eden Park. And what a beauty it was!

Watch: SBW, Ihaia West magic lights up Eden Park as the Blues stun the Lions

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

04:46
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.

01:37
National has climbed in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, to be nearly ten points ahead of the centre-left bloc.

National hits six-month high in latest poll as Labour fails to make gains, Green Party slips

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll puts National on 49 per cent.

00:45
Former America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's Bermuda conditions and fans shouldn't 'be too stressed'.

Video: Team NZ's nosedive will cost Peter Burling 'a bit of money for pizzas' for shore team's repair job

Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's conditions in Bermuda.

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ