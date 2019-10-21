TODAY |

'Shown the world they're top tier' – All Blacks impressed by Japan's RWC performance

Japan's Brave Blossoms have left a mark on both the All Blacks and the rest of the rugby world, following their incredible World Cup campaign, according to Sam Cane.

Coached by Kiwi Jamie Joseph, Japan made history by becoming the first Asian side to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup, advancing top of Pool A with wins over Ireland and Scotland.

Although Japan's tournament ended last night with a 26-3 defeat to South Africa, their journey will be remembered for a long time, winning admirers both at home and internationally.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Cane was asked for his take on Japan's remarkable run, complimentary of what he saw.

"Overall, I think they've shown the world that they're [a] truly top tier, competitive nation," Cane said.

"The brand of rugby that they're playing is exciting, and they should be really proud."

