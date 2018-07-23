 

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

The All Blacks Sevens' party is off to a wild start in San Francisco already thanks to a cheeky celebration from Kurt Baker in a team photo.

A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Source: Kurt Baker / Instagram

Baker posed nude on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders with the world cup trophy in hand after the All Blacks Sevens beat England 33-12 this afternoon in the final to defend their world title.

The 29-year-old shared an image of the celebration to his social media, making sure to point out he'd prepared for the opportunity.

"Winner winner, chicken dinner. Unreal year with the boys," he captioned the picture.

"I showered!"

The New Zealanders overcame England 33-12 to retain the title in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Kiwi rugby players were quick to congratulate the team while also reacting to the picture.

"Solid effort as always by bro," former player DJ Forbes said.

"Nah bro, you win!" Women's world cup winner Ruby Tui added.

Baker told 1 NEWS yesterday the team has become tightknit since their Commonwealth Games triumph earlier this year.

Baker was confident before the Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-final against Fiji tomorrow.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We've grown a lot as a team since the Gold Coast," he said.

"We're starting to get some momentum...It's pretty cool."

