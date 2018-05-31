 

'It should be scrapped': Sir Clive Woodward moans about Babas' game after England's 60 point hiding, ex-Manu Samoa star labels him a cry baby

Former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu has slammed former England coach Sir Clive Woodward's cries to axe the annual England-Barbarians fixture for the British rugby calendar.

Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward and former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu.

Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward and former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu.

Fuimaono-Sapolu, 37, has been known to speak his mind on rugby issues and, speaking on Twitter today, labelled Sir Clive's remarks Barbarians fixture as juvenile.

"This is that kid who brings his ball to school and let's you play but then you win he cries and says you're not allowed to play anymore," tweeted Fuimaono-Sapolu.

The 23 Test Samoan international has been in hot water in the past after he slammed the International Rugby Board during the Rugby World Cup in 2011, comparing the schedule and treatment of second tier nations to "slavery" and "the Holocaust."

His comments came after Sir Clive wrote an opinion piece on the Daily Mail UK on everything wrong with the Barbarians match against England, saying the fixture did nothing for England rugby.

"I have felt for some time that this annual fixture serves no purpose for England in an increasingly crowded calendar and I am now certain it should be scrapped," wrote Sir Clive.

"Baa-Baas, a throw back to all that was wrong with amateur game and has no place at the top level of professional rugby - Sunday's game was embarrassing to professional rugby and professional sport and this fixture should have been England verse Georgia."

The Barbarians thumped England 63-45 at Twickenham in London on Monday (NZ time).

Four former All Blacks players played in the fixture, John Afoa, Victor Vito, Malakai Fekitoa and Luke McAlister.

Vito and current All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea later retweeted Fuimaono-Sapolu's  tweet.

