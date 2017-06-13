Sheepish Ardie Savea says he'd 'love' to give new All Blacks new tightrope training method 'a crack'

Breaking News
'Person of interest' wanted by police after South Auckland explosion leaves four teenagers injured
Source:
All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has explained his side's new training method, that sees them try and cross a tightrope between two goalposts.
"I think that was the first time we've introduced it," Savea told media today.
"It's all about balancing on the rope, getting your feet and your body together."
"I didn't give it a crack today, but would love to sometime this week."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport