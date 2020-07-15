Shea Crotty's head shave for cancer both a fundraiser and case of sibling rivalry with former All Black brother

It’s been six years since former All Black Ryan Crotty parted ways with his infamous beard while raising more than $15,000 for child cancer.

Now, his sister Shea, a former Tall Fern and Canterbury Wildcat, is hoping to get one-up on her big brother – by shaving her hair to raise even more.

Once Shea meets her target of at least $15,000, she will shave her hair to be made into a wig.

“Mum’s mother passed away of pancreatic cancer and when you lose some so close and see family grieving, it’s tough,” she said.

She watched her brother Ryan shave his beard live on TVNZ’s Breakfast back in 2014 which she says inspired her to go number four all over.

"He got 15k for a blimmin' beard," she laughed.

"He shaves it how many times a week?”

Crotty, currently in New Zealand waiting for club rugby to resume in Japan, said he is extremely proud of his sister.

“shaving a beard is easy compared to your hair, especially as a young woman, so I am immensely proud,” he said.

He also admits she’ll likely meet her target and raise more.

“I’m yet to donate so if she gets close there’s no chance,” he joked.

The siblings are each other's biggest support on and off the playing field.

“If I didn’t have a little sister to smash in the backyard I don’t think I would’ve been much good at rugby so I’m lucky,” the former All Black said.

But that good-natured competitiveness is now going up another level, in what Shea says will be one of her greatest achievements yet.