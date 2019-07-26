TODAY |

Shave it or save it? Fans to decide on the fate of Jack Goodhue's famous mullet

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue's famous mullet could be on the chopping block. He's letting fans decide what happens to his hairstyle in the name of charity.

Rieko Ioane wasn’t impressed with Goodhue’s haircut however, calling it disgusting in a light-hearted end to a news conference. Source: 1 NEWS

Goodhue, 24, has become synonymous with his mullet since the All Blacks' 2018 end-of-year tour, during which he and a number of other members of the squad grew their hair out.

However, Goodhue has teamed up with the Bald Angels Charitable Trust, hoping to raise $100,000 for vulnerable youth in his home province of Northland.

As part of the campaign titled 'Summer of the Mullet', fans will have the final say as to the fate of Goodhue's mullet.

The All Blacks midfield maestro explained his goal to the Northern Advocate.

"I wanted to do something special for the kids of Northland that need a bit of direction and hope," Goodhue says.

"Unfortunately in Northland some kids don't have positive role models to help them."

"The mullet has been a polarising thing for some time now. But if that's what New Zealand wants, I'll have to oblige. The main thing is we're raising money for the kids."

Goodhue's fundraising effort can be found here

