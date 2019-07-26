Shave it or save it? Fans to decide on the fate of Jack Goodhue's famous mullet

All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue's famous mullet could be on the chopping block. He's letting fans decide what happens to his hairstyle in the name of charity.

Goodhue, 24, has become synonymous with his mullet since the All Blacks' 2018 end-of-year tour, during which he and a number of other members of the squad grew their hair out.

However, Goodhue has teamed up with the Bald Angels Charitable Trust, hoping to raise $100,000 for vulnerable youth in his home province of Northland.

As part of the campaign titled 'Summer of the Mullet', fans will have the final say as to the fate of Goodhue's mullet.

The All Blacks midfield maestro explained his goal to the Northern Advocate.

"I wanted to do something special for the kids of Northland that need a bit of direction and hope," Goodhue says.

"Unfortunately in Northland some kids don't have positive role models to help them."