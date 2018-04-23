Shannon Frizell, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Jordan Taufua named in All Blacks' squad but no room for red-hot Ben Lam

Steve Hansen has announced his 33-man All Blacks squad for next month's three-Test series against France, with Shannon Frizell, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Jordan Taufua the notable additions to squad.

Tahuriorangi has also made the squad after a strong season with the Chiefs, with his well-rounded passing game leading the young halfback to be invited to an All Blacks camp last month in Wellington.

While Taufua and Tahuiorangi's strong form have resulted in their selections, the same couldn't be said for Hurricanes wing Ben Lam, who despite leading the Super Rugby in tries (14 so far this season), has missed out.

Coach Steve Hansen said there is always a lot of pressure to pick a player like Lam but he went with his gut and chose Nehe Milner-Skudder who offers "something different".

Other notable exclusions included lock Luke Romano, who Hansen said was tough to call and inform him of his name being left off the list.

Along with the 33-man squad, two extras have been named to train with the squad - Liam Coltman and Akira Ioane.

Hansen emphasised the pair had not been selected as All Blacks but would be part of the team regardless.

The All Blacks coach also highlighted the reason for selecting a fifth midfielder, stating Damian McKenzie could fill a role in the outside backs should he need to.

Sam Whitelock has been confirmed as the captain for the series, with regular leader Kieran Read still recovering from his back surgery.

Other regular All Blacks not considered for selection due to injuries include Dane Coles and Israel Dagg.

All Blacks squad

Hookers: Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor

Props: Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Ofa Tuungafasi

Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock (c)

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane (vc), Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Jordan Taufua, Luke Whitelock

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

First-Fives: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga

Midfielders: Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams

Outside Backs: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith (vc)