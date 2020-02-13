Shannon Frizell returns to Highlanders' starting line-up for clash in Perth with Force

All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell has returned to the Highlanders’ starting line-up after missing last week’s game while he faced allegations of being involved in an assault on a woman.

Shannon Frizell. Source: Photosport

Frizell missed last week’s 40-19 win over the Reds after Stuff reported the 13-Test All Black was part of an alleged incident that took place at Vault 21 – a popular restaurant and bar complex in the centre of the city – early in the morning of Sunday 9 May.

However the 27-year-old has not been charged and interim coach Clarke Dermody said he was ready to return to work.

“Last week he wasn’t in the right head space to play for us,” Dermody said. “We decided to leave him out and it was the right decision.

“He seems energised now and ready to go again. He's an experienced tourist as well, which is great for our younger guys.”

That experience will be particularly important this week with the Highlanders facing a long travel day to get to Perth for Friday’s match against the Force.

“Finally being back on tour is a bit foreign for guys that are new to the team,” Dermody said.

Frizell is one of just two changes to the winning side from Dunedin as he reclaims the No.6 jersey from in-form Japanese international Kazuki Himeno while Bryn Evans has rotated with Josh Dickson to start in the locks.

The only other change has seen fellow All Black Josh Ioane return with a place on the bench after overcoming an ankle injury.

Josh Ioane Source: Photosport

Dermody said the young playmaker has been doing a lot off the field after his behaviour made the headlines earlier this season.

“He’s fully fit,” Dermody said. “He’s done an amazing job to come back from where he was with his ankle [sprain].

“He's back a bit early. He's well ahead of where he was expected to be and he's done a lot off-field.

“He’s almost at personal best with his skinfolds, so that shows a bit of a change in mindset from Josh.

“He’s really starting to work on his off-field game as well. As far as getting him on the field we know what he can do. If he plays free he does a good job for us.”

The Highlanders play the Force in Perth at 9:45pm.

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Sio Tomkinson, Michael Collins, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith (cc), Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Shannon Frizell, Bryn Evans, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon (cc), Ayden Johnstone