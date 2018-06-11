Shannon Frizell poised to make All Blacks debut due to injuries in loose forwards department

 

Shannon Frizell is set to cap a momentous week for his family by being included in the All Blacks team for the third Test against France.

The All Blacks' big men certainly weren’t skipping leg day in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

Highlanders flanker Frizell should be the beneficiary of injuries to others in his position, handing him an international debut at his Super Rugby home ground in Dunedin.

The match on Saturday falls a day before older brother and NRL star Tyson Frizell tries to help wrap up a State of Origin series win for New South Wales in game two against Queensland in Sydney.

Rugby league was never a realistic prospect for Shannon, who grew up with an adopted family in Tonga while Tyson was raised in Sydney.

Frizell thought Highlanders manager Paul McLauglan was pranking him.
Source: 1 NEWS

An All Blacks squad call up this month continued a dizzying ascent for Shannon, who was picked off the back of just three starts in his rookie Super Rugby season.

Coach Steve Hansen spoke fondly of the lanky forward's skill and athleticism, along with a desire to build depth in the wake of Jerome Kaino's departure.

Concussion has ruled Vaea Fifita out of contention while first-choice blindside flanker Liam Squire is in serious doubt with a shoulder complaint.

The Highlanders loosie is still pinching himself despite his first training camp wrapping up today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hansen has indicated other changes will be made to the team who failed to impress in a 26-13 second Test win against 14-man France.

Damian McKenzie or the uncapped Richie Mo'unga will replace the injured Beaden Barrett (concussion) at five-eighth while Highlanders winger Waisake Naholo may be recalled.

French media reports suggest captain Mathieu Bastareaud will be dropped in a revamped midfield but few other changes are expected.


