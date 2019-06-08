Sevu Reece pulls off freakish chip-and-chase as Crusaders lay waste to Rebels

A rampant Crusaders side have finished off their regular Super Rugby season on a high, running in 10 tries in humbling the Rebels 66-0 in Christchurch.

Winger Sevu Reece became the competition's leading try scorer for the 2019 season, with his hat-trick seeing taking his tally to 13 heading into the play-offs. Teammate Braydon Ennor followed suit, he too scoring a hat-trick to move second on the overall list with 10.

Melbourne travelled to Christchurch, where they Crusaders are now unbeaten in 28 matches, without star halfback Will Genia due to the Wallabies rest rotation policy.

They also had to start with in-form Test winger Marika Koroibete on the bench under the same guidelines and the Rebels desperately missed them both.

They lacked the game smarts of Genia while Crusaders winger Braydon Ennor ran amok with two first half tries, both set up by the brilliance of their five- eighth Richie Mo'unga.

With so much on the line, Melbourne delivered one of their worst performances of the season and were no match for the reigning premiers and runaway competition leaders.

In a clumsy, error-ridden showing, they missed 38 tackles and when they did have the ball, too often panicked under pressure although the Crusaders deserved some credit with their suffocating defence.

The home side led 26-0 at half-time with their last try a telling blow after Rebels halfback Michael Ruru bizarrely opted to kick down-field after the half- time hooter rather than find touch.

The Crusaders made them pay with Mo'unga gathering the ball and himself kicking ahead for a charging Ennor, who beat the Rebels defence to touch down for second of three for the night.

His opposite winger Sevu Reece also finished with a hat-trick among the haul of 10 to extend his lead at the top of the Super Rugby tryscorers.

The Crusaders hit the 50 point mark after 60 minutes when fullback David Havili crossed for his second, again set up by Mo'unga.

Melbourne playmaker Quade Cooper, who also started on the bench, replaced new recruit Matt Toomua late in the game but like many of his teammates, had little impact.