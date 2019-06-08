TODAY |

Sevu Reece pulls off freakish chip-and-chase as Crusaders lay waste to Rebels

AAP
More From
Rugby
Crusaders

A rampant Crusaders side have finished off their regular Super Rugby season on a high, running in 10 tries in humbling the Rebels 66-0 in Christchurch.

Winger Sevu Reece became the competition's leading try scorer for the 2019 season, with his hat-trick seeing taking his tally to 13 heading into the play-offs. Teammate Braydon Ennor followed suit, he too scoring a hat-trick to move second on the overall list with 10.

Melbourne travelled to Christchurch, where they Crusaders are now unbeaten in 28 matches, without star halfback Will Genia due to the Wallabies rest rotation policy.

They also had to start with in-form Test winger Marika Koroibete on the bench under the same guidelines and the Rebels desperately missed them both.

They lacked the game smarts of Genia while Crusaders winger Braydon Ennor ran amok with two first half tries, both set up by the brilliance of their five- eighth Richie Mo'unga.

With so much on the line, Melbourne delivered one of their worst performances of the season and were no match for the reigning premiers and runaway competition leaders.

In a clumsy, error-ridden showing, they missed 38 tackles and when they did have the ball, too often panicked under pressure although the Crusaders deserved some credit with their suffocating defence.

The home side led 26-0 at half-time with their last try a telling blow after Rebels halfback Michael Ruru bizarrely opted to kick down-field after the half- time hooter rather than find touch.

The Crusaders made them pay with Mo'unga gathering the ball and himself kicking ahead for a charging Ennor, who beat the Rebels defence to touch down for second of three for the night.

His opposite winger Sevu Reece also finished with a hat-trick among the haul of 10 to extend his lead at the top of the Super Rugby tryscorers.

The Crusaders hit the 50 point mark after 60 minutes when fullback David Havili crossed for his second, again set up by Mo'unga.

Melbourne playmaker Quade Cooper, who also started on the bench, replaced new recruit Matt Toomua late in the game but like many of his teammates, had little impact.

The 66-point margin was their worst ever loss to the Crusaders - topping a 85-26 loss in Christchurch in 2016.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The in-form winger became the leading try scorer for 2019 in Christchurch. Source: SKY
    More From
    Rugby
    Crusaders
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Ryan Crotty runs on for his 150 game for the Crusaders
    Crusaders humiliate Rebels with ruthless performance in Ryan Crotty's 150th match
    2
    Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
    Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
    3
    The left-hander has recovered from injury ahead of Sunday night’s encounter.
    'Play what team you think is best' - Black Caps coy on selections for Afghanistan clash
    4
    Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
    Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
    5
    Basketball NZ wary over Steven Adams reports
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    00:15
    Despite leading 21-5 at on point, the Blues fell to a 29-28 loss.

    Blues' push for Super Rugby playoffs over after Reds nail comeback win with late try

    Aaron Smith of the Highlanders in action, during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Bulls, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 7 June 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

    Highlanders clash with Bulls ends in 24-24 draw in Dunedin
    Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

    Super Rugby picks: One last Highlanders hoorah under the roof, key clashes for Blues and Hurricanes on the road
    Owen Franks of the Crusaders warms up during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Sunwolves, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 21st April 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

    Crusaders prop Owen Franks still sidelined with shoulder issue for Rebels clash