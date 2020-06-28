TODAY |

Sevu Reece pounces on Damian McKenzie error to set up superb Crusaders try in win over Chiefs

Source:  1 NEWS

The Crusaders have held off a late Chiefs comeback attempt to claim an 18-13 Super Rugby Aotearoa win in Christchurch this afternoon.

McKenzie's misread on a high ball proved to be costly. Source: SKY

A Will Jordan double – set up on both occasions by Sevu Reece – scored either side of halftime proved to be enough despite the Chiefs efforts to close the gap to just five with 10 minutes left.

A wet, cold afternoon in Christchurch meant attacking opportunities were slim as both sides struggled to keep control of the ball and used territorial kicking to claim advantages.

It was a high kick that eventually gave the Crusaders their first try on the 35-minute mark, with Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie misjudging a high ball and Reece making him pay for it.

Reece claimed the ball and launched down the right sideling before offloading for Jordan to score.

Richie Mo'unga added the extras and the home team took a 10-3 lead into the break.

Reece then set up another soon after halftime when he caught the Chiefs napping and gave Jordan a quick pass from touch which he took all the way to score.

While the Chiefs were talking to the referee, Reece was setting up Will Jordan for his second try. Source: SKY

Mo’unga added a penalty to give the Chiefs an 18-3 lead but the Waikato men clawed their way back with a Wainui try out wide.

Another McKenzie penalty further narrowed the lead, but the Crusaders' defence managed to hold on long enough to secure the win.

