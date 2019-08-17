Sevu Reece lights up Eden Park with solo stunner against Wallabies

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece made his first Test try one to remember, putting the icing on the cake and scoring in the 36-0 win against Australia at Eden Park.

Making his first Test start on home soil, Reece was superb on the right wing, grabbing his first international points for his trouble.

With around 15 minutes to go in the second half Jordie Barrett kicked through, with the Wallabies caught short at the back, Reece latched onto the bouncing ball ahead of Wallabies opposite, Reece Hodge.

Instead of picking the ball up though, Reece opted to chip the ball over the oncoming defender, leaving himself in a foot race against James O'Connor and Samu Kerevi, winning to score easily the try of the night.