Sevu Reece gives brilliant analysis of young Blues winger Caleb Clarke - 'He's a bloody big boy!'

All Blacks wing Sevu Reece had his eyes glued to the screen watching the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa and a potential match-up he could be facing in a few weeks.

The Crusaders had the bye last weekend while the other four Kiwi teams got their campaigns underway and Reece admits Blues winger Caleb Clarke stood out in the 30-20 win over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Reece's analysis of Clarke's play was almost as sharp as the 21-year-old's running lines.

"He's a talented young man and a bloody big boy too, I tell ya that," Reece said.

"He's not going to be easy to stop."

After the opening round of the competition, Clarke leads all players in metres carried with 105m - his next closest contender a whopping 37 metres behind him.

He also picked up a try against the Hurricanes and earned a penalty for his side with some impressive skills shown at the breakdown - attributes Reece suspects comes from the youngster's experiences with the All Blacks Sevens.

"He played amazing - got a couple of linebreaks and a try - those kind of guys that play sevens have got the X factor," Reece said.

"And then they get given the chance to come play 15s and they just unleash."