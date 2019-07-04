TODAY |

Sevu Reece describes hearing his name read out by the All Blacks - 'My hands and my feet were shaking'

Sevu Reece admits he had to listen to his name being read out twice before he really believed he had been selected for the All Blacks for the first time.

The Fiji-born 22-year-old, a standout on the wing for Super Rugby finalists the Crusaders, was named in Steve Hansen’s squad for the first two Rugby Championship matches.

It’s been a rapid rise for Reece, who was drafted into the Crusaders after Irish side Connacht tore up his contract following a domestic violence incident in July.

He was fined and escaped a conviction, and wasn’t offered a contract by the Chiefs.

Now, he’s Super Rugby’s top try-scorer with 15, and playing in the tournament decider against the Jaguares on Saturday.

Then, it’s All Blacks time.

1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson asked Reece how he discovered he’d been picked by Steve Hansen.

Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.

He was lying on his lounge floor, when he heard his name immediately after Kieran Read's was read out. 

“I had to replay it to hear it properly, my hands and my feet were shaking for almost two hours, I couldn’t believe it."

Next it was time to call his parents in Fiji.

His mum struggled to take it in, so Reece gave her five minutes for it to sink in before calling back.

"It was an emotional time for my family back home."

Reece says it was emotional time for him and his family after getting his first All Blacks call up.
