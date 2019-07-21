Sevu Reece dedicates All Blacks debut to Fiji-based family - 'I'm sure that everyone will be awake'

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece dedicated his Test debut to his family, having played the full 80 minutes of this morning's 20-16 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires.

After a breakout season with the Crusaders in Super Rugby, Reece made his first All Blacks appearance this morning, starting in the number 14 jersey against the Pumas.

While he may not have had things go his way in attack, Reece proved vital in defence, saving a certain try with a tackle on Argentina flanker Marcos Kremer.

That tackle alone can be highlighted as a match-saving moment, the All Blacks avoiding a first defeat to Argentina by just five points.

Speaking to Sky after the match, the 22 year old opened up about his first Test in the black jersey.

"It was just a real special moment for me," Reece said.

"Going to the haka, I put a bit of practice into that this week, I'm pretty happy that I nailed it too.

"First Test for me, a dream come true for me.

"A really special moment, not just for me, but for my family back in Fiji. I'm sure that everyone will be awake now at 6am.

"I've learned a lot this week here in Argentina."