Sevu Reece to cover centre for Crusaders against Reds

The Crusaders have sprung a shock selection for Friday night's Super Rugby match against the Reds, All Blacks winger Sevu Reece to act as cover for midfield.

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders scores a try against the Lions. Source: Photosport

With the duo of David Havili and Braydon Ennor both given their All Blacks rest weeks, 23-year-old Reece will cover centre, with Jack Goodhue and Dallas McLeod to start in midfield.

"He was beaming after he was told he was going to jump into 13 and cover that if required," coach Scott Robertson told media.

Reece has played in midfield at provincial level, donning the 13 jersey in his time with Waikato.

Captain Scott Barrett returns from a knee injury, and will partner Mitchell Dunshea in the second row.

The absence of Havili also means that Richie Mo'unga will assume kicking duties for the first time this season.

Elsewhere, winger Manasa Mataele retuns to the bench, having not played since a knee injury last year.

Crusaders: 15. George Bridge, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Dallas McLeod, 11. Leicester Faingaanuku, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Ere Enari, 8. Tom Sanders, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Cullen Grace, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.