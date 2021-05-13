Several NZ Super Rugby franchises caught up in Bruno Mars hoax

Several New Zealand Super Rugby franchises were last week caught up in a bizarre hoax featuring one of the globe's biggest performers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the buildup to Super Rugby's headline act, the Crusaders, Hurricanes and Highlanders received a call offering the services of Bruno Mars.

The Grammy winner has sold over 150 million records worldwide and, in New Zealand working on his new album, he was desperate to come to a game. Or so the teams were told.

The Highlanders were interested and a plan was made for Mars to visit, while around the same time the Crusaders got an offer Mars could meet some players at the final and surprise the sellout crowd with a performance during the halftime show.

"The plans were to fly Bruno in with a chopper, deliver the match ball and then join Drax Project for a bit of a jam during pre-match or half-time," Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said.

The Crusaders put extra security on standby to host him in Orangetheory Stadium's executive suite, before Warner New Zealand, Mars' label, confirmed he was not even in the country.

1 NEWS has tried to reach out to the woman claiming to act on Bruno Mars' behalf, but it appears the number is no longer active.

"I think it was so fantastic actually to come up with a story so crazy you almost had to believe there was an element of truth to it," a bemused Mansbridge said.