Sevens Sisters not getting carried away before Commonwealth Games: 'We've still got a job to do'

Despite the impending lure of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast later this year, New Zealand's women's sevens team aren't getting distracted ahead of the Sydney leg of the World Series this weekend.

The reigning champions are focussed on this week's Sydney tournament.
With the World Series about to resume, following the break after last year's Dubai leg, the New Zealand side are looking to bounce back after a fifth placed finish, as they bid to defend their 2017 crown.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, star Portia Woodman said that the team are viewing this weekend's tournament as a World Series leg, rather than just a Commonwealth Games warm-up.

"For me, it's still World Series - we want to win that World Series," she said.

"I'm pretty sure for most of the girls, we've still got a job to do this Sydney series."

"Comm Games is after this."

