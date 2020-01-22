TODAY |

Sevens rookie braced for Hamilton's World Series debut after rapid rise

Source:  1 NEWS

While many of the Black Ferns Sevens have waited their entire careers for a home leg of the World Series, 18-year-old rookie Mahina Paul can't believe her luck.

Mahina Paul has gone from student to sevens starlet in just 18 months.

New Zealand's first women's leg in Hamilton will be Paul's second event in the black jersey, after making her debut in Cape Town last month.

This time last year, Paul had just finished her high school exams, now living the life of a sports star in preparing for the Hamilton Sevens this weekend.

A life changing scholarship to Auckland's Saint Kentigern College putting her on the path to international success at a young age.

"To be honest if it wasn't for my mum and dad sending me there, I dunno where I would be today," Paul told 1 NEWS.

Hailing from Whakatane, Paul grew up just down the road from Ruatoko, the home of sevens stars Stacey Fluhler and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

"I remember coaching her, she was playing intermediate touch and I was her coach," Fluhler says.

"To see her come through, she's an amazing player. She's gonna be in this team for a long time."

The Hamilton Sevens begin this weekend at FMG Stadium.

