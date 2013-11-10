TODAY |

Seven All Blacks in the running as fans to decide World Rugby's player of the decade

Source:  1 NEWS

A total of seven current or former All Blacks are in the running for World Rugby's player of the decade award, with fans to vote on the best of the best from 2010-2019.

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and Dan Carter. Source: Photosport

With 2020 now a week away, rugby's governing body are after fans' perspectives over the best player of the decade, pitting some of the game's biggest stars up against each other in a winner-take-all style contest.

Interestingly, both Dan Carter and Richie McCaw find themselves on opposing sides of the draw, allowing for a final between two of the All Blacks' greatest.

They are joined by the likes of Ma'a Nonu and Kieran Read in former All Blacks vying for the prize, while Brodie Retallick, Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith are those nomintated that are still playing.

Smith and Carter will go head to head in the first bracket, the winner to be up against the winner of Ireland's Johnny Sexton and England's Owen Farrell.

Barrett, meanwhile, has been pitted against former Wallabies halfback Will Genia in the third. The final match-up of the first side of the draw sees Nonu against ex-Springboks winger Bryan Habana.

The other half of the draw will see McCaw take on former South African prop Tendai Mtawarira. A win there would see McCaw up against the victor of Brodie Retallick and Italy's Sergio Parisse.

The final opening round sees Wales' Alun Wyn Jones against Australia's David Pocock, to take on the winner of another Welshman - Sam Warburton, and Kieran Read.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
3
Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin caps off stellar 2019 by tying the knot in Calfornia
4
'Absolutely sh*t my pants' - Steven Adams ecstatic after pulling off clutch play during OKC's comeback win over Bulls
5
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Wallabies flanker reveals mental health struggles after Dunedin assault by Rebels teammate Amanaki Mafi

Eddie Jones' future with England past 2021 growing more uncertain - 'We'll do what we think is right'
01:59

John Mayhew calling time on sports medicine career after many years spent as All Blacks, Warriors team doctor

Japan rugby international Amanaki Mafi escapes assault conviction after attack on Rebels teammate