Seven All Blacks in the running as fans to decide World Rugby's player of the decade

A total of seven current or former All Blacks are in the running for World Rugby's player of the decade award, with fans to vote on the best of the best from 2010-2019.

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and Dan Carter. Source: Photosport

With 2020 now a week away, rugby's governing body are after fans' perspectives over the best player of the decade, pitting some of the game's biggest stars up against each other in a winner-take-all style contest.

Interestingly, both Dan Carter and Richie McCaw find themselves on opposing sides of the draw, allowing for a final between two of the All Blacks' greatest.

They are joined by the likes of Ma'a Nonu and Kieran Read in former All Blacks vying for the prize, while Brodie Retallick, Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith are those nomintated that are still playing.

Smith and Carter will go head to head in the first bracket, the winner to be up against the winner of Ireland's Johnny Sexton and England's Owen Farrell.

Barrett, meanwhile, has been pitted against former Wallabies halfback Will Genia in the third. The final match-up of the first side of the draw sees Nonu against ex-Springboks winger Bryan Habana.

The other half of the draw will see McCaw take on former South African prop Tendai Mtawarira. A win there would see McCaw up against the victor of Brodie Retallick and Italy's Sergio Parisse.