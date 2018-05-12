 

Seta Tamanivalu brushes off Israel Folau, crashes over in the corner to spark stunning Crusaders comeback

Israel Folau couldn't stop the rampaging winger as the Waratahs lost to yet another Kiwi team.
00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:15
3
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:14
4
NZ were unbeaten on day one of the Langford Sevens, beating Brazil, England and Fiji to finish top of their pool.

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong scores sublime 75m runaway try against England at Canada Sevens

00:15
5
Lomachenko was crowned the WBA lightweight champion after stopping Jorge Linares in the 10th round.

Vasyl Lomachenko becomes fastest three-division champion with TKO win after being floored earlier in lightweight title fight

00:15
Agnatius Paasi and Isaiah Papali'i momentarily left the field after some big defensive tackles by Napa.

Sydney Roosters demolish woeful Warriors in scrappy NRL clash

The Roosters got payback on the Warriors after their round four loss, thumping the home team 32-0 in Auckland tonight.

00:31
It's one of 15 protests being held around the country today.

'Do no harm but take no s***' - Thousands of nurses march across NZ demanding better pay, conditions

A petition 32,000 strong is set to be presented on the steps of Parliament today, directed at the PM.


02:46
A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

A family of seven including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.


02:51
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland for volcanologists.

02:10
A woman and her four children are among the dead in a suspected murder suicide in Margaret River, WA.

Latest on WA tragedy: Early morning phone tip-off by mystery man 'connected' with property where seven killed newest clue

News.com is reporting the phone call was made by the shooter in yesterday's Margaret River tragedy.



 
