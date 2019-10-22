TODAY |

Sent off French player Sebastien Vahaamahina retires from international rugby

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Sebastien Vahaamahina's last act in international rugby will be the senseless elbowing of a Welsh player that did so much to damage France’s Rugby World Cup hopes.

Vahaamahina has retired from international rugby.

The lock was sent off for elbowing Aaron Wainwright during the second half of their loss to Wales on Sunday in what turned out to be a pivotal moment as Wales went on to win 20-19 after Ross Moriarty’s 74th minute try.

Vahaamahina claims he'd already planned to retire from international rugby after the World Cup.

The New Caledonia-born player 28-year-old is set to face an independent judicial committee on Thursday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sebastien Vahaamahina’s red card was a crucial moment in France’s 20-19 defeat by Wales, and his last moment in international rugby. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
2
'Bua bullet' - Fiji, Blues great Rupeni Caucaunibuca sets up taxi business with help from Pacific Rugby Players Welfare
3
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
4
'Greatest team that has ever been in sport' - England coach Eddie Jones heaps praise on All Blacks but says they're beatable
5
Jonah Lomu's legacy looms over All Blacks-England World Cup semifinal
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:28

Michael Cheika statistically one of the worst Australian coaches of modern era
00:36

Brodie Retallick's return hailed by Sam Cane: 'He owns that role'
00:57

Retallick explains All Blacks-England rivalry: 'We're gonna have to be on our game'
01:10

Cane-Savea partnership 'definitely got room for improvement'