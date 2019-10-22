Sent off French player Sebastien Vahaamahina retires from international rugby

Sebastien Vahaamahina's last act in international rugby will be the senseless elbowing of a Welsh player that did so much to damage France’s Rugby World Cup hopes.
Vahaamahina has retired from international rugby.
The lock was sent off for elbowing Aaron Wainwright during the second half of their loss to Wales on Sunday in what turned out to be a pivotal moment as Wales went on to win 20-19 after Ross Moriarty’s 74th minute try.
Vahaamahina claims he'd already planned to retire from international rugby after the World Cup.
The New Caledonia-born player 28-year-old is set to face an independent judicial committee on Thursday.