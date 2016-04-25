Semi Radradra's NRL return scuppered, signs new French rugby deal

Parramatta's hope of luring Semi Radradra back to the NRL club have been dealt a blow after he signed a deal with another French rugby team.

Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines. Source: Photosport

The former Kangaroos representative, who was the Eels' leading try scorer in 2017, has inked a two-year deal with first-division club Bordeaux.