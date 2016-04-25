 

Semi Radradra named in Fiji's preliminary Commonwealth Games sevens squad

AAP

Semi Radradra could be back in Australia in April - just not for the reason Parramatta fans would be hoping.

Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 7 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines.

Source: Photosport

The former NRL star has been named in Fiji's preliminary 45-man Rugby Sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Radradra, who is plying his trade with Toulon in French Rugby, is one of several overseas-based players named by the Olympic champions in their squad submitted to the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee.

The 25-year-old played for the Fijian Sevens side in 2011 before being spotted and signed by the Eels.

Radradra became a cult figure in his five seasons in the blue and gold, scoring 82 tries in 94 appearances and representing Australia in 2016.

He quit the Eels for a stint with powerhouse club Toulon at the end of the 2017 season however he flagged his intentions to one day return to the NRL.

He is off contract with Toulon at the end of the 2017-18 Top 14 season and the Eels are hoping to lure him back to Australia before the close of the June 30 transfer deadline.

He is reportedly being courted by Top 14 rivals Bordeaux, who are said to have offered him a two-season deal worth $1 million a year.

Radradra recently earned the ire of Toulon owner Mourad Boudjella for failing to turn up to training after he returning to Fiji for a holiday.

