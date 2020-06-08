Sell out! Blues clash with Hurricanes to be played in front of packed Eden Park

It's official - tomorrow's Super Rugby Aotearoa contest between the Blues and Hurricanes at Eden Park is sold out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Blues announced this afternoon the last of their tickets for tomorrow afternoon's opening round contest have been purchased.

"WE ARE SOLD OUT!! The 09 is showing out," the Blues said on social media.

"Get to Eden Park early! NO GATE SALES. Public transport included in game ticket!"

Tickets for the contest went on sale soon after Monday's announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that New Zealand would be moving to Alert Level 1 later that evening, meaning fans could attend events such as live sport without restrictions.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner told 1 NEWS at the time they were simply hoping to exceed 30,000 fans at the game.

"Hopefully, we can get close to a sellout on Sunday," he said.

"Over the last 10 years, we've averaged about 20,000 to 30,000 for the big fixtures - we're hoping to exceed that."