TODAY |

Sell out! Blues clash with Hurricanes to be played in front of packed Eden Park

Source:  1 NEWS

It's official - tomorrow's Super Rugby Aotearoa contest between the Blues and Hurricanes at Eden Park is sold out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Blues and Highlanders will clash in Auckland with crowds now able to attend due to the imminent Level 1 move. Source: 1 NEWS

The Blues announced this afternoon the last of their tickets for tomorrow afternoon's opening round contest have been purchased.

"WE ARE SOLD OUT!! The 09 is showing out," the Blues said on social media.

"Get to Eden Park early! NO GATE SALES. Public transport included in game ticket!"

Tickets for the contest went on sale soon after Monday's announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that New Zealand would be moving to Alert Level 1 later that evening, meaning fans could attend events such as live sport without restrictions.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner told 1 NEWS at the time they were simply hoping to exceed 30,000 fans at the game.

"Hopefully, we can get close to a sellout on Sunday," he said.

"Over the last 10 years, we've averaged about 20,000 to 30,000 for the big fixtures - we're hoping to exceed that."

Tomorrow's match will feature the debut of Beauden Barrett for the Auckland franchise with the superstar All Black starting at fullback.

Rugby
Blues
Hurricanes
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:50
Sell out! Blues clash with Hurricanes to be played in front of packed Eden Park
2
Rookie Warrior's family in Tonga 'so proud' after heart-warming gift of free TV lets them watch him for first time
3
Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks
4
Eels' stadium DJ trolls Nathan Cleary with reminder of TikTok ban
5
Issac Luke seeking immediate release from Dragons, to join Broncos
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:27

'He's looked after himself' - age no barrier for Dan Carter, says ex-teammate
00:34

Teammates looking forward to 'unleashed' Ardie Savea against Blues
03:32

Lockdown helped Kiwis pay credit card debt, but now 'revenge spending' a risk

'Ticking time bomb' - Lack of beds slows India's Covid-19 fight