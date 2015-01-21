TODAY |

Sekope Kepu among host of Wallabies desperate to win Bledisloe in their last series against the All Blacks

AAP
More From
Rugby

Wallabies veteran Sekope Kepu is vowing to leave nothing in the tank as he bids to hold the Bledisloe Cup aloft in his last-ever series against New Zealand.

Kepu will resume his career in Europe after this year's Rugby World Cup and wants to finish his Wallabies career with at least the one trophy that has eluded him over 101 Tests.

The Australians haven't won the prized trans-Tasman Cup since 2002 - six years before the prop made his Test debut.

He's not alone with halfback Will Genia, playmakers Bernard Foley and Christian Lealiifano and locks Rory Arnold and Adam Coleman from the current squad in Perth preparing for game one on Saturday who are also at last chance saloon.

They need a win at Optus Stadium before the return leg in Auckland on August 17.

"The reality drops that this is your last shot at the Bledisloe and it is for a few of us in the squad," Kepu said on Tuesday.

"But that's not going to affect too much on how we prepare.

"My mentality is take every opportunity I can get and empty the tank and do whatever I can for the team."

The 33-year-old said he felt in great shape coming off a massive Super Rugby season with the Waratahs, where he played big minutes.

He felt the youngsters in the pack were keeping him on his toes.

The Wallabies' dominant scrum was key to their 16-10 win over Argentina last round and Kepu said it was one of the best performances he could remember.

"It was probably one of my favourites ... but what excites me is the guys that came on and finished the job," Kepu said.

"It is probably something we have lacked over the years and Allan (Alaalatoa) is still out.

"But you can't be smiling and happy about that and get caught with our pants down on Saturday, so we have to keep moving forward."

He felt the All Blacks, boasting Super Rugby-winning front row Owen Franks, Codie Taylor and Joe Moody, would want to make a statement after their side was held to a draw against South Africa.

Owen Franks, Joe Moody and Tim Perry are all sidelined, but the Crusaders boss is confident in their replacements.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The front row with (Joe) Moody, Codie (Taylor) and Owen (Franks) -  they've got that chemistry from the Crusaders and everyone else behind them.

"I'm sure they'll prepare really, really well and want to bounce back as we did from the Springboks the first week.

"We're not going to rest on our laurels and think we've done a great job.

"We've parked that and we've got a massive, massive challenge on Saturday. "

Wallabies Sekope Kepu in action against England
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
2
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
3
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, takes part in a training session of the Greek national team on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tall Blacks’ World Cup opponent Giannis Antetokounmpo would trade NBA MVP title for gold medal
4
1 NEWS
Brendon McCullum defies his age with six-laden knock in Canadian T20
5
1 NEWS
Fijians bounce back from loss to Japan with comprehensive win over Canada in Suva
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:54
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'

Wallabies prioritising RWC momentum as much as ending Bledisloe drought
02:25
Sir Brian Lochore was a humble farm boy who became a sporting legend.

Sir Brian Lochore's family release details of All Blacks great's funeral
04:27
Stevenson said while Sir Brian was tough as guts on the field, he was a man full of generosity and wisdom off it.

'He reinvented the No.8 position' - Scotty Stevenson shares tales of 'rugged, bugger' Sir Brian Lochore