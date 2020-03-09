Second-tier 'All Blacks XV' to play games in northern hemisphere later this year

An second-tier "All Blacks XV" will turn out at the end of this year to tour the Northern Hemisphere.

NZ Rugby Chief Rugby Officer Nigel Cass Source: Photosport

The team will play one game in the last weekend of October and another two in the first two weekends of November.

NZR Chief Rugby Officer, Nigel Cass, says the side will be New Zealand's second tier team under the All Blacks and it will be comprised of the country's "next best" players.

Cass described the team as an exciting development opportunity for not only players on the cusp of making the All Blacks, but also for coaches and staff, to be involved in a high-performance environment.

"The high-performance benefits of this team will be significant. It will help to develop the next group of players, many of whom will likely become our future All Blacks, as well as give further opportunities for our coaches and other team personnel.

Cass also sees the initiative as a way of keeping homegrown rugby talent in New Zealand.

"We also believe that this will aid with the retention of players and personnel in New Zealand, which will benefit our Super Rugby clubs and provincial unions as well as the All Blacks."

This isn't the first time New Zealand Rugby has implemented a second-tier team.

In the past, teams such as the New Zealand A's and the Junior All Blacks have also provided a development pathway for New Zealand's up-and-coming rugby talent.