Sean Fitzpatrick claims 'a couple of light scuffles' at All Blacks training ahead of Lions decider

Several members of the All Blacks squad have been involved in training ground scuffles in the lead up to this week's deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park, according to former captain Sean Fitzpatrick.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, the 92-Test veteran said that for the first time in a long time, the All Blacks are under pressure to secure a result and claim the series, having lost 24-21 in Wellington last week.

"I know what the atmosphere will be like in the camp and all those people in New Zealand that wanted it at 1-1, now expect the All Blacks to win, so that'll raise the tension within the camp," Fitzpatrick said.

"I've spoken to a couple of the guys, the tension is quite high. There's been a couple of little scuffles at training, which is a good sign.

"But they are under a little bit of pressure, for the first time in a long while actually."