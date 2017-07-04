 

Sean Fitzpatrick claims 'a couple of light scuffles' at All Blacks training ahead of Lions decider

Several members of the All Blacks squad have been involved in training ground scuffles in the lead up to this week's deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park, according to former captain Sean Fitzpatrick.

The veteran loose forward said the All Blacks have "dumped" the incident and moved on.
Speaking to Sky Sports UK, the 92-Test veteran said that for the first time in a long time, the All Blacks are under pressure to secure a result and claim the series, having lost 24-21 in Wellington last week.

"I know what the atmosphere will be like in the camp and all those people in New Zealand that wanted it at 1-1, now expect the All Blacks to win, so that'll raise the tension within the camp," Fitzpatrick said.

"I've spoken to a couple of the guys, the tension is quite high. There's been a couple of little scuffles at training, which is a good sign.

Whitelock says New Zealand “took some really good learnings” from the defeat in Wellington.
"But they are under a little bit of pressure, for the first time in a long while actually."

The All Blacks will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run at Eden Park, having not lost a Test match at the Auckland ground since losing 23-20 to France in 1994.

